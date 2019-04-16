Celtic have two players among Europe's 10 top-scoring midfielders

Transfermarkt have produced a top 10 list for the most goals by midfielders in Europe.

It was topped by Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes, who last night broke Frank Lampard's goalscoring record for a midfielder in a single season – and is currently being linked with a summer switch to Manchester United.

However, Celtic were the only club to have two players on the list.

James Forrest and Scott Sinclair made the cut with their impressive tallies of 17 goals apiece so far this season.

Forrest outstrips Sinclair 11 to nine for league goals this term, but the latter has plundered five goals in four SFA Cup games to boost his tally.

Both players are ranked higher than Manchester United's Paul Pogba, who sits on 16.

