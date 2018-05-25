Quiz! Can you name all 59 players to score in a Champions League final since 1992?

Since UEFA began tweaking Europe’s top club competition in the early ’90s, there’s only been one final that didn’t produce a goal. Thanks for that, Juventus and Milan (Manchester, 2003). Frankly, even Louis van Gaal brought more entertainment to Old Trafford than you did.

Every other final since 1992/93 has produced at least one goal – and heroic goalscorer. Indeed, 12 players have scored multiple Champions League final goals, including one player who’s scored four.

You know exactly who that is (search your feelings, you know it to be true...). However, there’s definitely some trickier names to get in the below list, which includes every goalscorer, the club(s) they scored for, nationality and playing position.

Twelve minutes are on the clock and we'd love to know your score (with proof, as ever) @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some pals to do this quiz too. Remember to sing the Champions League anthem aloud as you fill it in.

