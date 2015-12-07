Celtic rubbish Bitton transfer rumours

Celtic have denied reports linking Nir Bitton with a move to the Premier League following speculation that the midfielder would be leaving the club at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Bitton's agent Dudu Dahan is reported to have told an Israeli radio station that the 24-year-old will be heading for England at the conclusion of this campaign.

However, the Scottish champions confirmed that they are unaware of the rumours and are confident that the Israel international, who signed a new five-year deal last month, will remain at Celtic Park.

"We were delighted to agree a new contract recently with Nir and very pleased that he has committed his long-term future to Celtic," a club spokesperson told Celtic's official website.

"We know nothing about these reports but as Nir himself has said, Celtic is where he wants to be."

Agent Dahan has also denied any knowledge of the situation by insisting that Bitton, who has been linked with a move to Sunderland, is perfectly happy in Scotland.

"These reports are not correct, I have never said that Nir will leave Celtic," he said.

"Nir has signed a new contract with Celtic and appreciates everything he has there.

"He loves the club and wants to be at Celtic for a very long time."

Bitton has been influential in the heart of midfield for Ronny Deila's men this season, scoring six times in 23 appearances in all competitions.