Cerci committed to Milan

Alessio Cerci has denied his loan deal at Milan is set to be cut short.

The Italy international joined Atletico Madrid prior to the 2014-15 season, but was sent on loan to San Siro in January as part of a deal that saw Fernando Torres move in the opposite direction.

Cerci is due to remain at Milan until the end of next season, although reports in Italy have linked the midfielder with a move to his former club Torino or Napoli.

However, Cerci has dismissed those rumours.

"I have read some articles and am hearing things that are not true," he tweeted. "How often do we talk too much about me without knowing the reality?

"I have a contract with Milan until June 30 2016 and Milan is my priority."

Cerci has made 16 Serie A appearances for Milan this season, scoring one goal.