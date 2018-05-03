Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah

The Champions League final will be more than a showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, according to the Liverpool goal machine.

Salah has netted an extraordinary 43 goals in all competitions during his first season on Merseyside, rivalling the stratospheric return that has become a regular feature of Ronaldo's decorated Real Madrid career.

The Portuguese has 42 strikes to his name this term, and the two players are likely to prove crucial to their respective teams' hopes of lifting the European Cup following the final in Kiev on May 26.

Salah, though, speaking after the Reds' 7-6 aggregate triumph over Roma in the last four, insisted the clash should not be reduced to an individual duel.

"It is not going to be a final between Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

"I am playing for a great club and we have great players, so qualifying to the final came with great teamwork.

"I cannot do it alone – it is collective work. When we score a goal it's because we are all doing good, when we concede it means we all need to work harder."

Salah also made it clear his focus is on helping Liverpool to win the decider, amid suggestions the Egypt international could be a legitimate contender to claim the Ballon d'Or.

"I know all of the Arab people wish the best for me, and they are happy every time I win, but now at the moment I am only thinking about the final and to bring the trophy to Anfield," he said.