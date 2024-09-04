Champions League star bags brace... in Football League Trophy

The two competitions could barely be further apart in profile but Premier League clubs' involvement makes it possible

DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 10: Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa at Signal Iduna Park on August 10, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)
Emiliano Buendia scored twice against Fleetwood on his competitive return for Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Autoglass, the Johnstone's Paint, the Papa Johns, or - as it is at the moment - the Bristol Street Motors Trophy...however you know it, you'll know that the EFL Trophy as the lower-league cup competition that even League One and League Two clubs tend not to take terribly seriously.

That has only amplified since the unpopular decision to admit Premier League under-21s sides into the competition from 2016 onwards...which has also had the weird side effect of allowing some really big-name players to take on tier three and four second-string line-ups.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.