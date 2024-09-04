Champions League star bags brace... in Football League Trophy

Emiliano Buendia scored twice against Fleetwood on his competitive return for Aston Villa

The Autoglass, the Johnstone's Paint, the Papa Johns, or - as it is at the moment - the Bristol Street Motors Trophy...however you know it, you'll know that the EFL Trophy as the lower-league cup competition that even League One and League Two clubs tend not to take terribly seriously.

That has only amplified since the unpopular decision to admit Premier League under-21s sides into the competition from 2016 onwards...which has also had the weird side effect of allowing some really big-name players to take on tier three and four second-string line-ups.

That's what happened at Highbury Stadium when Aston Villa's academy travelled to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, with two of Villa's goals in a 3-2 victory scored by none other than Argentina international Emiliano Buendia.

VIDEO: How Guardiola Has Invented A New Position For Rico Lewis

Emiliano Buendia scores twice in Aston Villa EFL Trophy victory

The 27 year old was picked as one of Villa U21s' two permitted over-age players for the group stage game at Fleetwood, alongside summer signing Ross Barkley.

Buendia had not played a competitive game since May last year after suffering a knee ligament injury just before the beginning of last season, but featured in Villa's pre-season friendlies as he works his way back up to match fitness.

After being an unused substitute in each of Villa's Premier League games so far, the playmaker finally got 77 competitive minutes under his belt, giving Villa a two-goal lead to take into half time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fleetwood Town v Aston Villa U21 highlights - YouTube Watch On

Fleetwood hit back through a quickfire double from Ronan Coughlan and Mipo Odubeko in the second half, before the man who replaced Buendia - Kyrie Pierre - struck a late winner.

Villa boss Unai Emery spoke in the summer about his delight at having Buendia back available for selection, saying after a pre-season friendly: " The best news is his comeback - Emiliano Buendia’s comeback after one year.

“We are happy with his return and we have to work now with him trying to get the best of him progressively."

More stories

Ranking every Premier League team's summers: Transfers, managerial changes and results so far

Why Leicester City have avoided PSR punishment after Premier League appeal

UEFA Nations League 2024/25: Everything you need to know