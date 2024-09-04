Why Leicester City have avoided PSR punishment after Premier League appeal

Leicester City appealed against Premier League charges of an alleged PSR breach and were successful

The Premier League have been left stunned by an appeals board's decision that they are unable to punish Leicester City for an alleged breach of their profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Leicester were up on a charge applying to the three-year period from 2020/21 to 2022/23, having lost more than the permitted £105m over that span.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.