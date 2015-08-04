Champions League top priority at PSG - Di Maria

UEFA Champions League success will be Angel di Maria's main goal with Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine midfielder claimed after completing his medical in Qatar.

Di Maria arrived in Doha on Tuesday for his medical, with the Manchester United winger expected to sign with PSG in the coming days.

Speaking to beIN Sports afterwards, Di Maria underlined the importance of helping PSG improve on the continental stage this season, with the Argentina international having previously won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2013-14.

"I know PSG won everything last season, won every title and that's very important for such a big club," he said.

"They made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, so my objective was to arrive to Paris and help them through the quarter-final barrier, which they have struggled [with] the past two seasons.

"I will try to do the best I can to help the club to those objectives and reach the final stages of the Champions League."

PSG have been eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals in the past three seasons and have not reached the final four since the 1994-95 campaign.

Di Maria's impending move to PSG will bring an end to a frustrating year in Manchester, with the former Madrid winger having been branded a flop by many in the British media.

But the 27-year-old appeared to hit back at some of that criticism on Tuesday.

Di Maria produced three goals and 11 assists in 27 Premier League appearances last term - mirroring his ratio of four goals and 18 assists in 34 La Liga games the season before, when he was widely hailed as critical to Madrid's La Decima success.

"I will try and work hard, like I have done at other clubs, and I hope things go well and we can win many titles," he said.