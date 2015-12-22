Champions League will not dictate Eriksen's future - Sorensen

Thomas Sorensen doubts former Denmark international team-mate Christian Eriksen will leave White Hart Lane if Tottenham fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Tottenham are flying high this term, with Eriksen's performances helping the club to fourth in the Premier League after 17 matches heading into the busy Christmas period.

Eriksen, who arrived from Dutch giants Ajax in 2013, has six league assists to his name as Tottenham occupy the final Champions League spot, which would require a play-off to qualify for the competition proper.

But should Eriksen and Spurs - who have reached the last 32 of the Europa League - finish outside the top four for a fourth consecutive season, Sorensen does not believe it will spell the end of the 23-year-old's time at the club.

"He is happy at Tottenham and he is very loyal," Sorensen told Omnisport.

"But again, if he has the opportunity to move to a really big club at some stage of his career and Tottenham are not there [in the Champions League], he might consider it.

"However, I don't see him moving next summer. I think he is very happy there. He has a good position there."

Sorensen - still plying his trade in Australia with A-League outfit Melbourne City - knows Eriksen well from their time together with the national team.

A veteran of 101 caps up until 2012, Sorensen roomed together with the then 18-year-old Eriksen at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

"He is a player that has grown a lot. He is not the most flamboyant player but more and more his skills are coming through," the 39-year-old added.

"And more importantly, he is more consistent and has become a dominant player, which is credit to him."