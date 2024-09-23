Championship could face lengthy ban over alleged BITING incident - which originally went unpunished

Preston and Blackburn played out an ill-tempered draw in Sunday's local derby

Preston North End&#039;s Deepdale
Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic could be facing a lengthy ban after he allegedly bit Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck during a highly-charged local derby on Sunday.

The two Championship rivals played out a tetchy goalless draw at Deepdale, with Sam Greenwood being sent off for the hosts just before half-time following a reckless challenge on Lewis Baker.

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.