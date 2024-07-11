Did Luis Suarez try and bite someone again? Uruguay forward embroiled in ugly Copa America scenes

Luis Suarez sparked ugly scenes after the Copa America semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday night, after getting into a physical altercation with Colombia's Miguel Borja.

Colombia booked their spot in the Copa America final with a 1-0 win over Uruguay, with Jefferson Lerma scoring the game's only goal. But while the South American nation celebrated their victory, Suarez wasn't best pleased with Borja.

As the 37-year-old approached Borja, a clip shows Suarez sticking his head into the Colombian's shoulder, in what appears like an attempt at another bite. Suarez then walks away to congratulate James Rodriguez, who had sunk to his knees, before returning to Borja and sparking ugly scenes after the match.

Both sets of players and coaching staff clashed, with Suarez then seen to throw a punch at one of Colombia's back room members.

The Inter Miami forward has previously bitten three different players during his career, resulting in lengthy bans on each occasion. While playing for Ajax in 2010, the Uruguayan bit PSV player Otman Bakkal on the shoulder, resulting in a seven-game suspension.

A few years later, while at Liverpool, Suarez then picked up a ban of ten matches after he bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic. Then, in the 2014 World Cup, FIFA suspended him from all football activities for four months, after he was shown to have bitten Diego Godin.

The fighting, however, wasn't just reserved for the pitch: Darwin Nunez entered the stands and confronted Colombia fans, with his team-mate Jose Maria Gimenez highlighting after the game that Uruguay players' families were being threatened.

“Let me say something before they cut you off because they won’t let us speak into the microphone, they don’t want me to say anything about what’s going on but this is a disaster," he said.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families. This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink."

