Championship trophy to be presented on Sunday

Norwich or Sheffield United will be presented with the Sky Bet Championship trophy on Sunday in a break with EFL tradition.

The league would usually award the title to the winners of the division after the final home game of the season.

But with the race going down to the final day the champions will lift the trophy at an away ground. Leaders Norwich are at Aston Villa while the Blades travel to Stoke.

When the Canaries last won the title in 2004 they were not presented with the trophy in their final game at Crewe, instead lifting it at a civic reception at City Hall the next day.

The Canaries are three points ahead of United – needing a point to be crowned champions – with both teams already promoted to the Premier League. However, the Blades have a better goal difference by two.

Both sides went up last weekend. Norwich beat Blackburn 2-1 and United were promoted after Leeds drew 1-1 with Aston Villa on Sunday following the Blades’ 2-0 win over Ipswich 24 hours earlier.

The EFL have plans in place to deliver the trophy to the right venue and Villa Park and the Britannia Stadium are 44.2 miles apart, leaving a short distance to navigate if needed.

Norwich’s promotion parade has been confirmed for Monday, starting at City Hall before ending at Carrow Road ahead of the testimonial match for Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan.

United will have an open-top bus parade through Sheffield city centre on Tuesday evening.