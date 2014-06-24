Changes expected from France boss Deschamps

Deschamps' team need at least a point against Ecuador to secure a position in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, but France's 45-year-old coach may take the opportunity to give fringe players some game time at the Maracana, while other changes may be forced upon him.

Central defender Raphael Varane looks increasingly unlikely to take on Ecuador in Rio de Janeiro, after the 21-year-old reportedly went to hospital with gastroenteritis.

Varane, who played 90 minutes in France's opening two games against Honduras and Switzerland, missed training on Sunday and, according to Goal.com Brazil, he was admitted to Hospital Sao Francisco in Sao Paulo later that night.

Reports in the French media on Monday claimed that France will make changes for their final group game with L'Equipe suggesting that Laurent Koscielny, Lucas Digne, Morgan Schneiderlin, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann would be promoted, after starting the 5-2 win over Switzerland on the bench.

Varane, the suspended Yohan Cabaye, Mathieu Debuchy, Mathieu Valbuena and Olivier Giroud would make way.

L'Equipe believe Mamadou Sakho, who is struggling with a thigh injury, will be fit, while other reports suggest the Liverpool defender will be replaced by Porto's Eliaquim Mangala.