Charles Zulu switches CT City for Azam FC

Cape Town City have confirmed the departure of Zambian winger Charles Zulu, who has completed a move to Tanzanian outfit Azam FC.

The 25-year-old winger only spent one season with the Citizens and managed to score one goal and assist a further two from 14 appearances across all competitions.

The Mainland Premier League club has since completed the move for the Zambian winger after he passed a medical before signing a two-year contract ahead of the new season.

"The club have reached an agreement with Tanzanian Premier League side Azam FC over the transfer of Charles Zulu," Cape Town City confirmed on their social media platform.

"Wishing you all the best with your future endeavours Charlie!"

"We are happy to inform you that we have succeeded in capturing the signature of Zambia international striker Charles Zulu, for two years contract from Cape Town of South Africa," Azam confirmed on Facebook.

"We've signed him up after reaching an agreement with Cape Town City, he was playing with.

"Zulu whose representative is Nir Karin, will start serving Azam FC next season 2021/22, where before landing in South Africa he was playing with Zambia, Zanaco FC."