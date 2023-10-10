'Check in on those around you' – Norwich City post powerful video on World Mental Health Day

Norwich City have posted a powerful video on their social media channels to raise awareness on World Mental Health Day.

The Canaries published the video, which includes a strong suicide message, to coincide with the international day for mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma.

In it, two older male Norwich fans can be seen regularly visiting Carrow Road to watch their team in action.

One of the fans appears reserved and sombre, while the other seems much more outgoing and upbeat. Close to the end of the video, the screen goes black and a message flashes up.

"At times it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope," it reads.

After that, the fan who appeared to be more downbeat is seen returning to the stadium, this time on his own. He hangs a Norwich scarf on the seat next to him, where his friend used to sit.

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁.Check in on those around you.

The video then ends with one final message. "But sometimes," it says, "the signs are harder to spot."

Norwich have receive widespread praise for the video, which has been watched millions of times and has over 75,000 reposts on X (formerly Twitter).

The East Anglian club worked with mental health charity Samaritans on the making of the film and have also posted resources for anyone struggling on their website.

