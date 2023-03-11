Chelsea beat Leicester to win three games in a row for the first time since October

Chelsea have won three games in a row for the first time since October following their 3-1 victory away to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic scored the goals for the Blues at the King Power Stadium in a comfortable win for Graham Potter's side, in which Joao Feliz also saw an effort ruled out by VAR and Mykhailo Mudryk had another chalked off for offside.

Since losing to Tottenham on February 26th, Chelsea have now won back-to-back games in the Premier League, having beaten Leeds 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

After that came a 2-0 win at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, which saw the Blues advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

And this 3-1 success made it three wins on the bounce for the first time since October, early in Potter's reign, when the Blues won five consecutive games.

During that run, Chelsea beat Crystal Palace, Wolves and Aston Villa in the Premier League, with wins home and away to AC Milan in the middle.

The victory at Leicester also saw Chelsea score three in the Premier League for the first time since their 3-0 win over Wolves on October 8th.