Chelsea can still compete for top four - Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists Chelsea should not be written off in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four this season.

The reigning champions have suffered seven defeats in their opening 12 league matches this term and sit 13 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Spurs, by contrast, have not lost since their opening day trip to Old Trafford and a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Sunday means they are just three points off the Champions League qualification places going into the international break.

Kane, however, believes Chelsea are more than capable of turning their season around to compete for the coveted top spots on the table, with the two teams set to meet at White Hart Lane on November 29.

"Obviously they're not playing very well at the moment but I wouldn't write them off," he said.

"They were champions last year for a reason. We've just got to concentrate on ourselves, try not to think about the teams around us. We're playing very well, we're got great belief and we've just got to keep trying to move up that table."

According to Kane, Tottenham's form so far in 2015-16 proves they belong among the elite.

"It shows that we can be up there with the big teams," he said of Spurs' recent results. "We probably deserved to win against Liverpool, we beat [Manchester] City and probably maybe deserved to win [against Arsenal] as well.

"We've got a great defensive unit. They've been playing very well and not conceding a lot of goals and I think our team will always score goals as well – we've got a lot of players who create chances and score goals.

"It's just about doing things right and keeping our heads and keep trying to get better."