Chelsea complete Mykhailo Mudryk signing in £89m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

Chelsea have completed the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk in a deal thought to be worth a staggering £89 million on the fee and variables alone.

Talks between Shakhtar and Chelsea took place on Saturday, with both clubs saying that a transfer for the 22-year-old was close.

And early on Sunday, Chelsea posted video and photos of Mudryk on their social media channels, inviting their fans to follow the player on Instagram.

Mudryk was then spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

During the first half of that match, Chelsea confirmed the deal on social media and their official website.

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝January 15, 2023 See more

"Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club," the Blues said on their website.

Mudryk, who has signed an incredible eight-and-a-half year contract, said: "I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea.

"This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff."

Shakhtar valued Mudryk at €100m (£89m) in total: a €70m (£62m) fee and the remaining €30m (around £26.6m) possibly to be paid in add-ons.

The 22-year-old has played only 44 matches for Shakhtar's first team and just 66 in his club career overall.