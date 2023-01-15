Chelsea post Mykhailo Mudryk social media videos ahead of winger's £89m transfer

Chelsea look to have all but confirmed the imminent £89 million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk after posting videos of the Shakhtar Donetsk winger on their social media channels on Sunday.

Both Chelsea and Shakhtar confirmed advanced talks for the 22-year-old winger had taken place on Saturday as the Blues moved ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit of the exciting Ukraine international.

And on Sunday, Chelsea posted a video montage of Mudryk on their social channels, inviting their fans to give the player a follow on Instagram.

There was no official confirmation of his signing, but the video was posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with additional content on the latter.

As well as the video montage, Chelsea's Instagram posted a reel of his long-range goal against Celtic and also another image of the 22-year-old, asking the fans to "drop him a follow" and "show some love".

Sharp! 😎January 15, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, Shakhtar posted a tweet of their own with the cryptic hashtag #FreeMudryk alongside a "soon" emoji.

🔜 #FreeMudrykJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Chelsea are expected to pay £89m (€100m) in total for Mudryk, who has made just 44 first-team appearances for Shakhtar and only 66 in total in his short career, with 12 goals scored for the Donetsk outfit.

Mudryk also has eight caps for Ukraine's national team.

