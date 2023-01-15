Chelsea post Mykhailo Mudryk social media videos ahead of winger's £89m transfer

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea have all but confirmed the £89m signing of Mykhailo Mudryk by posting videos of the winger on their social channels

Mykhailo Mudryk in action for Shakhtar Donetsk against Real Madrid in the group stages of the Champions League in October 2022.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea look to have all but confirmed the imminent £89 million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk after posting videos of the Shakhtar Donetsk winger on their social media channels on Sunday.

Both Chelsea and Shakhtar confirmed advanced talks for the 22-year-old winger had taken place on Saturday as the Blues moved ahead of Arsenal in the pursuit of the exciting Ukraine international.

And on Sunday, Chelsea posted a video montage of Mudryk on their social channels, inviting their fans to give the player a follow on Instagram.

There was no official confirmation of his signing, but the video was posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with additional content on the latter.

As well as the video montage, Chelsea's Instagram posted a reel of his long-range goal against Celtic and also another image of the 22-year-old, asking the fans to "drop him a follow" and "show some love".

See more

Meanwhile, Shakhtar posted a tweet of their own with the cryptic hashtag #FreeMudryk alongside a "soon" emoji.

See more

Chelsea are expected to pay £89m (€100m) in total for Mudryk, who has made just 44 first-team appearances for Shakhtar and only 66 in total in his short career, with 12 goals scored for the Donetsk outfit.

Mudryk also has eight caps for Ukraine's national team.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are among a number of clubs linked with a move for Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no haste to leave the Seagulls.

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica refusing to budge on their asking price.

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are said to have been identified as potential right-back targets, with Reece James out injured.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.