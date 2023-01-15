Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is in attendance at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace ahead of his expected £89 million move to the west London club.

After advanced talks between Chelsea and Shakhtar took place on Saturday, the Blues posted a video montage of the 22-year-old on their social channels early on Sunday.

Chelsea stopped short of announcing the signing, but all but confirmed that the deal will go ahead and the player's presence at Stamford Bridge for the game against Crystal Palace leaves little doubt that the deal will be completed imminently.

Arsenal were thought to be leading the race to sign Mudryk, but the Gunners were probably put off by Shakhtar's €100m (£89m) valuation in the end.

That does not seem to be a problem for Chelsea, though, and Mudryk's arrival will be a boost to manager Graham Potter and the club following a wretched run of form in recent times.

Mudryk could make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool at Anfield on January 21.

Chelsea have also been linked with Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no hurry to leave the Seagulls.

The Blues had looked set to bring in another Argentine World Cup winner, but now look set to miss out on Enzo Fernandez as Benfica stick to their asking price for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are understood to have been identified as potential transfer targets at right-back, with Reece James still out injured.