Chelsea confirm bid for Rooney

Reports emerging on Tuesday suggested that an offer of £10million and Juan Mata or David Luiz had been submitted.

However, while the Stamford Bridge club have admitted their interest in the England international, they strongly denied offering any of their squad to sweeten the deal.

A club statement read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that yesterday it made a written offer to Manchester United for the transfer of Wayne Rooney.

"Although the terms of the offer are confidential, for avoidance of doubt and contrary to what is currently being briefed to the press in Sydney, the proposed purchase price does not include the transfer or loan of any players from Chelsea to Manchester United."

Rooney scored 12 goals in 27 Premier League appearances last season, but handed in a transfer request at the end of the campaign after becoming unhappy with a reduced role in the team.