Michael Olise chooses next club as Chelsea and Manchester United among rivals to miss out: report

The subject of in-demand Michael Olise’s future was set to be one of the summer’s big transfer sagas, but the winger has reportedly already decided where his future lies.

An impressive end to the season saw the Crystal Palace star become one of the Premier League’s hottest properties, with a reported release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract making him obtainable for a major club.

That led to the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United all being liked with the France youth international.

But according to The Athletic, all of Olise’s Premier League suitors have missed out on the player who netted 10 goals and served up six assists during his 19 appearances of an injury-hit season.

That’s because the player is said to have decided to join Bayern Munich this summer, with the German side now ‘expected’ to agree a deal with Palace.

This comes after Chelsea pulled out of the race to sign Olise after admitting they could not make the finances work, while the mooted move will leave Newcastle and the Manchester sides disappointed to have missed out.

Bayern are looking to regroup after enduing a rare trophyless season and appointed former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

Olise was named in Thierry Henry’s preliminary France under-23s squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics earlier this month, with the final scheduled to take place on August 9, just two weeks before the start of the Bundesliga season.

