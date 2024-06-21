Chelsea pursue £20m South American wonderkid who is wanted by Real Madrid: report

By
published

Chelsea are known to be keen buyers from the South American market

Stamford Bridge
Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to rival Real Madrid in their pursuit of yet another South American star.

The Blues qualified for the UEFA Europa League thanks to a strong second-half showing in the Premier League last season, before choosing to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. Enzo Maresca will take charge of the side next season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.