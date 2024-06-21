Chelsea pursue £20m South American wonderkid who is wanted by Real Madrid: report

Chelsea are set to rival Real Madrid in their pursuit of yet another South American star.

The Blues qualified for the UEFA Europa League thanks to a strong second-half showing in the Premier League last season, before choosing to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. Enzo Maresca will take charge of the side next season.

Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Chelsea are already looking to bolster their ranks once again after spending close to £1 billion since Todd Boehly took over the club from former owner Roman Abramovich.

According to reports via TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Real Madrid both want to sign Boca Juniors starlet Aaron Anselmino this summer. Aged just 19, Anselmino is widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in Argentine football.

The teenager played just five times for Boca last season but is already being monitored across Europe, with Maresca's side thought to have made contact with his representatives about a move to Stamford Bridge later this year.

A talented product of Boca's academy process, Anselmino was handed his first-team debut a year ago but has since been troubled with hamstring issues that have halted his progression over in Argentina.

Claro Sports have reported how Chelsea have seen enough to be convinced by Anselmino’s potential and believe the London club submitted an offer worth (£14.1m) plus a further (£3.1m) in add-ons.

Given how many centre-backs the Blues have at present, it would appear as if signing the talented teenager as a step towards the future once again. Would he be immediately loaned back to Argentine, your guess is a good as ours...

"He has developed a lot," Argentine legend Joan Roman Riquleme recently said, praising the youngster's abilities. "With the growth, the head that he has and the desire to learn that he shows, he is on his way to being a great footballer. He is going to be a player for the national team. He is going to compete with the centre-backs."

