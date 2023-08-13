Chelsea deserved to beat Liverpool and draw 'not fair', says Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday was 'not fair' and believes the Blues deserved all three points.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead after 18 minutes and Axel Disasi levelled on his debut later in the half.

Both teams had an effort ruled out by VAR as well in an entertaining encounter: Liverpool at 1-0 up in the first half and Chelsea later in the opening period with the scores level.

After picking up a hard-earned point in his first competitive fixture at Chelsea, Pochettino told Match of the Day: "I don't believe it is [fair]. I think we deserved a little bit more overall.

"We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning."

Chelsea are away to West Ham in a London derby next Sunday, before a home game against Luton five days later.

