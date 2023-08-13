Chelsea deserved to beat Liverpool and draw 'not fair', says Mauricio Pochettino
The Blues boss believes his side merited more after their 1-1 tie with the Reds at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday was 'not fair' and believes the Blues deserved all three points.
Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead after 18 minutes and Axel Disasi levelled on his debut later in the half.
Both teams had an effort ruled out by VAR as well in an entertaining encounter: Liverpool at 1-0 up in the first half and Chelsea later in the opening period with the scores level.
After picking up a hard-earned point in his first competitive fixture at Chelsea, Pochettino told Match of the Day: "I don't believe it is [fair]. I think we deserved a little bit more overall.
"We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning."
Chelsea are away to West Ham in a London derby next Sunday, before a home game against Luton five days later.
More Chelsea stories
A 2023/24 season preview is available for Chelsea, which discusses how the Blues can recover from last campaign.
Every single club in the top four tiers of English football have also been previewed.
Having already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe. The two-time European champions are still trying to offload Romelu Lukaku, though, with the striker thought to favour a move to Juventus.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.