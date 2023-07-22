Chelsea chasing Mbappe as PSG look to offload superstar amid Real Madrid interest

Chelsea are reportedly exploring the possibility of a sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe, as PSG put the superstar up for sale.

PSG are said to be convinced that Mbappe has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer and, as such, are looking to offload him during the current transfer window.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old France international, who has been left out of PSG’s squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe's PSG future is up in the air yet again (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Now, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, Chelsea could enter the race to sign Mbappe – who reportedly told PSG last month that he would not be taking up the option to extend his contract beyond the end of next season.

There have been rumours of interest from Arsenal, too, although the Gunners appear highly unlikely to be in a financial position to pay a fee for Mbappe – who Transfermarkt currently value at €180m (£155.7m).

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently suggested that he’s not satisfied with his attacking options, despite the arrival of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge

And there can be little doubt that Mbappe would add the goals the Blues severely lacked last term: he finished as Ligue 1 top scorer for the fifth campaign running in 2022/23, finding the net 29 times to help fire PSG to their latest title.

Chelsea paid £52m to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig (Image credit: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Despite Chelsea's apparent interest, Real Madrid would appear to remain favourites to secure Mbappe's signature.

Indeed, it was reported earlier this week that Los Blancos drawn up an astonishing 10-year contract for the 2018 World Cup winner.

