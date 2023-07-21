Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku transfer pain persists as striker REJECTS another club
Chelsea are still looking to offload their one-time record signing permanently, having loaned him back to Inter Milan last season
Chelsea’s mission to offload Romelu Lukaku seems set to drag on, with the striker reportedly turning down a switch to Saudi Arabia.
Lukaku spent last season back on loan at Inter Milan, having endured a disastrous return to Chelsea from the very same club.
And, while seemingly not with Inter, the Belgian’s future looks like it will lie away from Stamford Bridge – but where exactly will that be?
According to Calciomercato, Lukaku has rejected the advances of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, who have held an interest in the former Manchester United and Everton frontman for some time.
The report adds that the 30-year-old is holding out for a move to Juventus – although such a deal would depend on Juve selling Dusan Vlahovic, which they may have to do as they look to make €140m (£121.4m) in profit this summer.
Lukaku rejoined Chelsea from Inter for a then club-record £97.5m (€112.3m) in the summer of 2021 but is currently valued by Transfermarkt at just €40m (£34.7m).
The Blues will have to be braced to make a big loss on that transfer; they are said to value Lukaku at £40m (€46.1m).
Chelsea are currently on a pre-season tour in the USA as they continue their preparations foe the 2023/24 campaign, but Lukaku has not travelled with the squad – a decision head coach Mauricio Pochettino agrees believes was the right one. He said: “I think both the club and player are in a position that they wanted.
“I think when you have this type of decision, it's because all agree. I think the player and the club are working really hard to find the best solution for everyone.
“The decision that we made was also decided by the players; we act in consequence of this.”
