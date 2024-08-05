Chelsea hero touts shock Enzo Maresca sack ALREADY

The Enzo Maresca era at Chelsea will begin in earnest when the Blues host Manchester City in their Premier League opener a week on Sunday, but the new head coach’s future is already being questioned by one former Stamford Bridge star.

Maresca was chosen as the man to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout earlier this summer after leading Leicester City to the Championship title last season.

As ever, the Blues have been busy in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo, but the Italian has also had to deal with the fallout from the Enzo Fernandez racism storm, while they have been soundly beaten by Celtic and Manchester City on their pre-season tour of the USA.

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

Former Blues defender William Gallas has admitted that he is worried about the upcoming campaign both in terms of the squad and Maresca’s future.

“Even though it’s preseason, I’m concerned about Chelsea and I’m concerned when I look at the squad,” Gallas told Genting Casino. “Despite all the money they’ve spent, the squad still isn’t good enough to qualify for the Champions League, they have so many players and they still need more quality.

“Could Enzo Maresca be sacked before Christmas? Anything can happen in football.

William Gallas during his Chelsea days

"I hope to see him stay until at least the end of the season and get that opportunity to show what he can do but it’s always going to be the same problem, if he doesn’t have the right players and team to compete in the Premier League then it will be incredibly difficult for him.”

Maresca’s lack of job security is heightened by the fact that the current Todd Boehly regime have burned through three permanent managers in two years, but Gallas believes it is an issue that impacts the whole of the Premier League.

“Not just with Chelsea but all Premier League owners, they have no patience anymore,” he continues. “Maybe Arsenal did with Mikel Arteta and Manchester United are with Erik ten Hag, but most aren’t thinking about the long term.

Mauricio Pochettino left the club in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Managers now come in for six months or a year, I hope that Chelsea move away from that and stick with Maresca for the long term.

“His future all depends on the target of the manager and if they are happy with the top four or the top six, I think they will only change their manager if they find themselves in 15th place at the turn of the year. Otherwise he’ll stay.”

