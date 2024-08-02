Conor Gallagher given strict Chelsea instructions amid ongoing contract stand-off: report

England international Conor Gallagher has reportedly turned down a fresh contract offer at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly been told he is not permitted to train with the first team amid an ongoing contract dispute.

Gallagher, 24, is said to have turned down a brand-new three-year deal at Stamford Bridge, with rumours circulating he is closing in on a move to La Liga. Atletico Madrid are said to have bid £40million for the player, with his future still unknown.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.