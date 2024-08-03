Chelsea to repeat Cole Palmer trick as interest in promising star is revealed: report

Chelsea are reported to be lining up a surprise transfer for one of Cole Palmer's former Manchester City teammates.

Palmer, 22, enjoyed a superb debut season at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino, netting a whopping 27 goals along with 15 assists in 48 games. He also scored in the Euro 2024 final for England, with the Three Lions eventually beaten 2-1 by Spain.

With Enzo Maresca now in charge, the Blues have recruited heavily with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman just some of the names brought to the club this summer, with more moves now touted too.

WATCH | Why Mauricio Pochettino Had To QUIT Chelsea

Chelsea are said to be preparing a bid for Manchester City star Oscar Bobb, according to GiveMeSport, who say Maresca is a huge fan of. The youngster enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Etihad Stadium last year, featuring 26 times for the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old is understood to be content to stay and fight for more minutes at Manchester City having been heavily relied upon by Guardiola. Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Tommy Doyle are just some of the players City have promoted to their first-team in recent years and many feel Bobb has the potential to follow in their footsteps.

Manchester City star Oscar Bobb in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think Oscar’s been the standout performer throughout the three games [of City’s pre-season tour of the United States] so far," said former defender Joleon Lescott when praising Bobb recently. "I think he’s probably made the most right decisions, regardless of the outcome.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“His decision-making has been perfect and that’s all you can ask for from someone so young – but of any player – if they get into the right positions, what is the outcome?”

Bobb is valued by Transfermarkt at €25million (£21.3million) and does still have five years left on his deal with City. We here at FourFourTwo think the talented Norweigan should stay put for now, given the opportunties already handed to him by Guardiola last season.

Maresca wants to add the winger to his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City star gets green light to leave as Pep Guardiola opens up on duo's future

Manchester City to let England international leave this summer: report

‘Possibility of Pep Guardiola’s last season and Premier League charges could affect Manchester City’: Former City star discusses impact of off-field controversies