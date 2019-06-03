Chelsea midfielder warns Maurizio Sarri that joining Juventus could be 'betrayal'

The Blues boss is favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in charge of the Serie A champions, just one year after leaving their Serie A rivals.

In his debut season, the Italian won the Europa League and finished third in the Premier League.

Jorginho, who worked under Sarri in Naples before moving with him last summer, urged the coach to stay put and warned about the reaction that the move could provoke.

“He did a good job for Chelsea,” the midfielder said at a press conference.

“There was some criticism, but ultimately we finished third, won a cup and lost another in a final.

“I think it was a great season, and I’d hate to see him go. The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts, it’s normal that they can get angry.

“They’re passionate, they can give you everything. They could treat it as a betrayal, they’re like that. We’ll see what happens.”

The playmaker was also asked about the negative comments he has faced in his first season in English football.

“The criticism was probably because of the football culture in England,” he said.

“People weren’t used to seeing a player like me in front of the defence.

“I read the game more and have less physical presence. For the fans, it was all very different and then they blamed me when the results weren’t coming.

“But ultimately I proved that they were wrong about me.”

Read more...

QUIZ! Can you name Liverpool’s line-ups from their last six European finals since 2001?

REVEALED 10 big players who are available on free transfers this summer