Chelsea legend Frank Lampard opens up on possible return to management

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has hinted he is keen to return to management in the near future – despite difficult spells with the Blues and Everton.

After just over a year at Derby County, Lampard took over at Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but lasted just 18 months in the job at Stamford Bridge.

He returned the following year at Everton, but was gone within a year after a run of disappointing results, having narrowly avoided the drop at the end of the 2021/22 season.

And his last role was back at Chelsea as caretaker at the end of the 2022/23 season, when he was brought in in April until the end of the season after Graham Potter's sacking at Stamford Bridge.

However, the former England midfielder won just one of his 11 games in that tenure, with two draws and eight defeats in another underwhelming spell.

Speaking to TalkSport, Lampard said: "Yeah [I'm] enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point.

"Hopefully something comes up that feels the right thing for me, I'm keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I am enjoying the [family life].

"It's an intense job so when you're out of it, it's nice to appreciate being around all my children, my young children particularly and spending more time with those."

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool last weekend and were down in 11th place ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford.

While he is likely to be hoping for a Premier League return, Lampard has also been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant role at Chelsea Women, with manager Emma Hayes leaving to take charge of the USWNT in the summer.

