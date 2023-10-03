Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino 'wants €80 million Serie A striker' in January

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a new striker in the January transfer window, with an Italy-based forward thought to be topping the Argentine's list of transfer targets.

The Blues have spent big over the past year under own Todd Boehly, with an outlay of around £1 billion on new players in that time, but an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge has left Pochettino somewhat short of options so far in 2023/24.

Pochettino himself has also spoken of the need for time as the new players adapt at the west London club, but the lack of goals remains a concern and despite all the money invested, Chelsea still do not have a recognised centre-forward.

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge, as has Napoli's Victor Osimhen, but reports in Spain claim Pochettino would prefer to recruit another Serie A striker.

According to Fichajes, Pochettino has earmarked Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as the possible solution to the Blues' problems in front of goal.

Vlahovic, who is under contract at Juventus until 2026, has scored 27 goals in 69 appearances for the Bianconeri since signing from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Juve's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli recently confirmed that Chelsea made an attempt to sign Vlahovic in the summer and the Blues now look set to go back in for the 23-year-old in the winter window.

Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Monday night to move up to 11th place in the table after seven games as Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal for the club.

