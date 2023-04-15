Chelsea need 'new energy' vs Real Madrid after third straight loss, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has called for a reaction from his players after their third straight defeat since he took charge for a second time.

The Blues were beaten 2-1 by Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, having lost 1-0 at Wolves last weekend and then 2-0 away to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Next up for Chelsea and Lampard is the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday and the former England midfielder lamented a lack of 'energy' at the Amex.

"I've been at the club nine days, I don't like what I saw today. I'm not going to try and dress that up in any way. We have to be really honest about that," he told Match of the Day.

"There should be a feeling when you play for Chelsea of pride involved. We have to do more for Tuesday. To get there, there needs to be a new energy. That needs to come back."

Chelsea's latest loss leaves them in 11th place, with 39 points from their 31 fixtures. The Blues are three behind Fulham, having played one more than their west London rivals.

Since Lampard's return, Chelsea have scored just one goal in three matches, but will need at least two to have any chance of advancing against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.