Chelsea tell Inter Milan Olivier Giroud is available for £6m in January - report

Olivier Giroud has been vocal about his frustration at a lack of opportunities at Chelsea and could now be seeking a way out.

The Frenchman has been denied game-time by Blues manager Frank Lampard, who prefers Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshauayi as his striking options.

Giroud has played just 211 minutes of football for Chelsea so far this season.

Even the French national team manager Didier Deschamps has made public his disapproval of the striker's lack of practice.

With the Euro 2020 on the horizon, Giroud is thought to be concerned about missing out in what could be his last international tournament.

But Inter Milan could offer the 33-year-old an escape route this winter by placing a bid in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

It's reported that Chelsea are willing to sell Giroud and have set their asking price at £6m.

The low fee is to be expected for an over-30 player with six months left on his current contract.

Inter coach Antonio Conte is believed to be keen to strengthen his squad, especially following his outburst after the 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The former Chelsea boss is currently using a system that includes two strikers - Lutuaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku.

Martinez hasn't missed a single minute of action for Inter so far this season and Lukaku has played all but one game.

Giroud would offer Conte the chance to rest his strikers as they continue to compete in both the Serie A and Champions League.

It's reported that Inter will offer Giroud an 18-month contract.

