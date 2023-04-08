Chelsea problems can't be solved in one day, says Frank Lampard after Wolves loss

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he didn't expect to solve the team's problems in one day after the Blues were beaten 1-0 at Wolves on his return to the club as manager on Saturday.

Lampard is back in charge following the dismissal of Graham Potter last weekend but could not bring about a quick change in fortunes as Chelsea went down 1-0 at Molineux.

"I think it’s a big task in managing Chelsea Football Club," Lampard said after the game. "We know we are not in the [position we want to be in]. I was aware of that and didn't expect to solve everything in one day.

"It was a performance where, if you really analyse it, I think you have to have more aggression in a Premier League game. They [Wolves] are a team that are fighting for their Premier League lives."

Chelsea are in the bottom half of the table following a miserable run of results and Lampard was asked about the team's problems.

"It was interesting to see, in many ways," he said. "I’m here to help with that. Four or five days ago I was planning different stuff, so that part feels surreal. I really appreciate being back. I’m disappointed we couldn’t give the fans a win on my first game back. But we go again on Wednesday in the Champions League. We’re very excited about that."

And addressing the lack of aggression, he said of the new players: "If you’re worried then don’t come. It’s an absolute carrot for them when they sign for Chelsea. I’m not saying that this side doesn’t have aggression. It's just bringing it together.

"We were up against a team that were very aggressive today and maybe there were some second balls that we weren’t quite at. And I don’t mind saying it, because you have to [talk about] it to deal with it."