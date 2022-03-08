Chelsea report: Blues to sell key midfielder this summer

Chelsea may be facing a tumultuous summer off the pitch, with plenty of stars leaving Stamford Bridge – including one crucial midfielder.

The European Champions have been rocked in recent weeks by the news that owner Roman Abramovich is to sell the club after 19 years at the helm. The future of the Blues' financial security is unknown, though it's believed the west Londoners are looking to trim their wage bill regardless.

With the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger both departing the Bridge this summer – with Marcos Alonson and Cesar Azpilicueta also rumoured – there's likely to be change in the air: and the exodus may not end there.

Italian source Football Italia say that Euro 2020 winner Jorginho – who came third in the Ballon d'Or last year – is looking for a change, having joined the club under Maurizio Sarri back in 2018.

The Brazilian-Italian deep-lying midfielder has been a constant for the Blues under three different managers now, forming partnerships with both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. But with Chelsea possibly rebuilding, Thomas Tuchel may have to sell him.

Now 30 years old, now may be the best time for Chelsea to sell Jorginho and ease the likes of Billy Gilmour into a more prominent role in the side. There is likely to be plenty of interest from Italian sides for the midfielder, while there are other teams around Europe who would no doubt show a keeness.

Jorginho is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt.

