Chelsea report: Frank Lampard speaks out on Anthony Gordon's Everton future

Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton for “a long time”, according to manager Frank Lampard, as contract talks continue.

The 21-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer transfer window amid interest from Stamford Bridge.

But he was still a Toffees player when the deadline passed, and Everton are now looking at extending Gordon’s contract beyond its current expiry date of June 2025.

Lampard believes Gordon will be at Everton long-term. (Image credit: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

"I have no concerns about the noise around the contract and I have spoken to him about it," said Lampard (via Sky Sports) (opens in new tab).

"Generally, I'm all for players getting what they deserve in their contracts. That is a separate story. My main concern as a manager is getting Anthony playing at his best.

"He is our player, he will remain that for a long time, and I think we showed that with our intention in the summer.”

The England Under-21 international has made nine appearances for Everton this season scoring two goals.

But Lampard wasn’t concerned that the youngster might have become distracted by the rumours about his future.

"No - I hope not. He's a young player so I shouldn't just assume that what happened at the back end of the window doesn't affect him, doesn't affect the feeling around him," he said.

