Chelsea report: Josko Gvardiol signing could require record-breaking transfer fee

Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol could become the most expensive defender in Bundesliga history, say reports, after his mammoth release clause at RB Leipzig was revealed.

The 20-year-old was one of the standout young players at the World Cup, putting in a string of superb performances to help Croatia finish third.

Gvardiol’s form on international football’s biggest stage put Leipzig in an even stronger position to demand a big fee for his signature from any suitors.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sky Germany (opens in new tab)report that the centre-back has a release clause of €110m (£96m) in his contract that will become active in 2024.

That kind of fee would make him the most expensive defender in Bundesliga history, should the clause be activated.

However, the report adds that Leipzig have ‘good chances’ of keeping Gvardiol next summer.

Recent reports said that Chelsea were looking to steal a march on Real Madrid (opens in new tab) by making a January bid for the defender.

The Croatian has a deal until 2027 with the Bundesliga side, who he joined from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are on red alert amid reports that Juventus could try to prise Mason Mount (opens in new tab) away from Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are one of three Premier League clubs (opens in new tab) looking to sign Josko Gvardiol, who has starred for Croatia at World Cup 2022.

And long-time transfer target Declan Rice has admitted he is open to a move away from West Ham (opens in new tab) next summer.