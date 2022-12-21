Chelsea report: Josko Gvardiol signing could require record-breaking transfer fee
Chelsea are in the race for Leipzig and Croatia rising star Josko Gvardiol - but he could require a huge fee
Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol could become the most expensive defender in Bundesliga history, say reports, after his mammoth release clause at RB Leipzig was revealed.
The 20-year-old was one of the standout young players at the World Cup, putting in a string of superb performances to help Croatia finish third.
Gvardiol’s form on international football’s biggest stage put Leipzig in an even stronger position to demand a big fee for his signature from any suitors.
Sky Germany (opens in new tab)report that the centre-back has a release clause of €110m (£96m) in his contract that will become active in 2024.
That kind of fee would make him the most expensive defender in Bundesliga history, should the clause be activated.
However, the report adds that Leipzig have ‘good chances’ of keeping Gvardiol next summer.
Recent reports said that Chelsea were looking to steal a march on Real Madrid (opens in new tab) by making a January bid for the defender.
The Croatian has a deal until 2027 with the Bundesliga side, who he joined from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea are on red alert amid reports that Juventus could try to prise Mason Mount (opens in new tab) away from Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are one of three Premier League clubs (opens in new tab) looking to sign Josko Gvardiol, who has starred for Croatia at World Cup 2022.
And long-time transfer target Declan Rice has admitted he is open to a move away from West Ham (opens in new tab) next summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.