Chelsea report: Romelu Lukaku wants long-term Inter Milan stay

Romelu Lukaku hopes to extend his loan at Inter Milan beyond the end of the season, say reports, despite the change of management at his parent club Chelsea.

The Belgium international returned to his former employers on a season-long loan in the summer after a difficult 2021/22 campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea sacked Tuchel earlier this month in the wake of a shock Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, installing Graham Potter in his place.

But the change of boss hasn’t altered the opinion of Lukaku, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. (opens in new tab)

The Milan-based newspaper writes that the striker had his eye on a long-term stay at San Siro from the moment he returned, and Tuchel’s departure hasn’t changed that.

An agreement to extend his loan is expected to be confirmed at the end of the season.

Lukaku became Chelsea’s record signing when he returned to Stamford Bridge for £97.5m in August 2021 following a successful two-year spell with Inter.

But the striker struggled for form under Tuchel, scoring eight Premier League goals in 26 games before returning to Italy this summer.

The 29-year-old’s start to his second Nerazzurri spell was derailed by injury, but he’s set to return after the international break following a month-long layoff.

Lukaku scored on his second Inter debut against Lecce, but his club have had a difficult start to the campaign.

Simone Inzaghi has come under pressure after losing three of his opening seven Serie A games, leaving Inter in seventh place, five points off top.

Lukaku is expected to mark his return when the Nerazzurri face Roma on Saturday at San Siro.

