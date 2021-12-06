Chelsea report: Trevoh Chalobah drops hint that Jules Kounde deal could be close

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has dropped a hint that Jules Kounde could yet join the European champions, after interacting with him on social media.

Kounde was heavily rumoured to be a target for Thomas Tuchel last summer, with the Blues failing to agree a fee for the Sevilla defender. Chalobah eventually remained a part of first-team plans and has since become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans exchanging emojis with the Frenchman in comments on Instagram, however, with Chalobah commenting a "cold" emoji on Kounde's post and receiving a reply of "eyes".

Chelsea could yet relaunch a move for Kounde, too, with uncertainty in defence.

Antonio Rudiger is the headline centre-back said to be leaving west London, with the German yet to agree an extension on his current deal, which is up next summer. Tottenham have reported interest, while Bayern Munich may enquire, too.

Andreas Christensen is also said to be waiting on a new deal, while Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are in similar boats, too. Should all four leave the European Cup winners, the Blues could well spend big on reinforcements.

Kounde has been on the radar for a long time and may well become the marquee signing at the back. The Sevilla star is just 23 and has hugely impressed in recent seasons to become one of the most sought-after stars in LaLiga.

Matthijs De Ligt has also been rumoured to be joining Chelsea, with the Juventus star having never really settled in Turin, according to reports. Tottenham also retain an interest in the Dutchman.

With no clear link between Chalobah and Kounde, it is perhaps safe to assume that the pair are connecting solely by Blues interest.