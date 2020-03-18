Chelsea to rival Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus' midfielder Miralem Pjanic

Chelsea are reported to be weighing a bid for Miralem Pjanic, but will have to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Juventus playmaker's signature.

PSG are said to be Pjanic's biggest fans and likeliest suitors if he is to be sold by Juventus this summer.

Pjanic is also thought to see a return to France, the country in which he was raised, as favourable.

Juventus are reportedly in need of revenue from player sales in order to pull off some of their bigger planned transfer moves in the next window.

And whilst Pjanic is not necessarily for sale, it's believed that he is also not indispensable to the Old Lady.

Calciomercto report that Chelsea are another club showing interest in the Bosnian, as they face a midfield reshuffle.

Blues playmaker Jorginho has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and even with a return to Italy.

Maurizio Sarri worked with Jorginho at Napoli and the Juve coach has been reported as open to a reunion.

The problem both Chelsea and PSG apparently face is Juventus' valuation of Pjanic, which sits somewhere north of €60m (£51m).

Pjanic's current contract runs until 2023 and is worth approximately €6.5m per year and for a player that turns 30 in April, the overall outlay may seem excessive.

There is an added potential snag in any deal with regards to Pjanic's agent Fali Ramadani currently being under investigation.

Pjanic has three goals and four assists in all competitions so far this season for Juventus.

