Chelsea set to sign Eduardo, claims Dinamo Zagreb boss
Portugal goalkeeper Eduardo will move to Chelsea next week, Dinamo Zagreb boss Zlatko Kranjcar has revealed.
Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Portugal goalkeeper Eduardo, according to Dinamo Zagreb manager Zlatko Kranjcar.
Kranjcar revealed the 33-year-old, who had previously been linked with Sporting CP, was ready to join Antonio Conte's side after playing in the second leg of Zagreb's Champions League play-off tie against Red Bull Salzburg next Wednesday.
Eduardo was in his country's squad for their victorious Euro 2016 campaign but did not play a match.
Kranjcar told reporters: "Eduardo has got the big honour to go to a big club such as Chelsea.
"Yes, I think he is leaving for Stamford Bridge after the Salzburg game."
Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper is Thibaut Courtois, although back-up Asmir Begovic has been linked with an exit. The club have also been linked with AC Milan shot stopper Diego Lopez.
