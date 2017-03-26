Chelsea star Costa suffers injury scare in Spain training

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has received the all-clear following an injury scare in during training with Spain.

Costa was forced out of a session with Julen Lopetegui's national side after hurting his foot and ankle but x-rays revealed no major damage.

The Premier League leaders have been informed of their top scorer's condition and the 28-year-old will continue to be monitored by Spain's medical staff ahead of Tuesday's friendly against France.

A statement released by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) read: "Diego Costa was forced to leave the training session after being injured on his foot and ankle.

"[As a result] he was submitted to a series of tests (X-ray and TAC) at Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja, where finally he was given the okay.

"The footballer is still under observation and will remain with the team during training camp. Chelsea FC medical services were informed of the players' condition."

Costa scored his fourth goal of the qualifying campaign for Russia 2018 in a 4-1 home win over Israel on Friday.

Chelsea return to Premier League action when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge next Saturday. Costa netted the only goal when the sides met at Selhurt Park last December.