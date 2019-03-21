Chelsea star will consider move to Premier League rivals

Mateo Kovacic is open to moving to another Premier League club if he is unable to sign for Chelsea permanently this summer.

Currently on loan from Real Madrid, the midfielder is comfortable playing in England and is an important part of Maurizio Sarri's squad.

But the Blues have been hit with a transfer ban which prevents them from signing players for the next two windows – a decision they have appealed.

According to Marca, Kovacic is determined to leave Madrid for a team where he feels valued.

His preference is to remain at Chelsea but the 24-year-old would consider making a move away from Stamford Bridge when his loan ends in June.

