Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops Barcelona transfer hint

By Ben Hayward
published

The Gabon forward has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge and has hinted he could return to former club Barcelona

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Tottenham in February.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted he could return to former club Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, with just three goals in 23 appearances for the Blues in 2022-23.

With opportinities limited despite Chelsea's terrible form this term, the Gabon forward seems certain to leave the west London club this summer.

Asked by DjamLife (opens in new tab) where he will play next, the 33-year-old said: "No idea. We'll see. I like Barça."

Aubameyang had a brief but successful spell at Barcelona in 2022 after leaving Arsenal in the Januaru transfer window.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for the Catalan club, before returning to the Premier League last summer.

