Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang drops Barcelona transfer hint
The Gabon forward has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge and has hinted he could return to former club Barcelona
Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted he could return to former club Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
Aubameyang has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge, with just three goals in 23 appearances for the Blues in 2022-23.
With opportinities limited despite Chelsea's terrible form this term, the Gabon forward seems certain to leave the west London club this summer.
Asked by DjamLife (opens in new tab) where he will play next, the 33-year-old said: "No idea. We'll see. I like Barça."
Aubameyang had a brief but successful spell at Barcelona in 2022 after leaving Arsenal in the Januaru transfer window.
The former Borussia Dortmund attacker scored 13 goals in 23 appearances for the Catalan club, before returning to the Premier League last summer.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea have been linked with Southampton's talented teenager Romeo Lavia, who could leave the south-coast club if the Saints are relegated to the Championship this month.
Meanwhile, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at Stamford Bridge this summer and could target a move for striker Harry Kane.
The Blues definitely need to sign a striker and former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is another player who has been touted for a move to west London this summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock