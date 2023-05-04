Chelsea push ahead in pursuit of wonderkid midfielder: report

Chelsea are pursuing a transfer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer window, with reports suggesting the 19-year-old is a priority signing for the club.

Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City for £14 million last summer, and the Belgian has impressed since arriving on the south coast, despite it looking increasingly likely that the Saints will get relegated to the Championship.

Though he had only been at Southampton for a month in August 2022, Chelsea tried signing him in last summer's window. Lavia had scored his first Premier League goal in 2-1 win over the Blues at St Mary's Stadium, leading to the club's hierarchy inquiring about a transfer.

Their approach at the time was blocked, but Football Insider is suggesting Chelsea are preparing to push ahead with a new offer for Lavia in the upcoming window.

According to the report, talks have taken place between Chelsea and the midfielder's entourage, with the aim of being in pole position to complete a deal ahead of rivals.

Lavia is expected to leave Southampton in the summer, regardless of if the club stays in the Premier League or not. He has proved an integral member of the team this campaign despite his age, starting 24 games and appearing off the bench in another.

Chelsea will have to pay a reported £45 million to force Southampton into a sale, though, considering his contract runs until 2027.

With Matteo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante both out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign, Chelsea are attempting to work quickly to find their replacements. Mason Mount could also be sold, as he enters the final year of his deal at his boyhood side.

Chelsea's co-owner Todd Boehly believes he has learned from his mistakes over his 12 months in charge of the club, though, despite investing around £600 million in playing talent.