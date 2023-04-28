Chelsea preparing stunning transfer for Harry Kane, if Mauricio Pochettino is announced as manager: report

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as the new Chelsea manager in the coming weeks, and reports are suggesting he will request the club make a move in the summer transfer window for Harry Kane.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), Pochettino remains a huge admirer of Kane and could table an offer if given the budget by Chelsea. That seems likely, considering the club's £600+ million spend over the last two transfer windows and the desperate need for a proven goalscorer.

Kane, whose contract at Tottenham Hotspur is due to expire in the summer of 2024, is expected to cost around £100 million in the upcoming window.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Englishman in recent months, Erik ten Hag's side also in need to a reliable striker in their side. However, they might not get their man now that Pochettino is in the frame, Kane's former boss providing an inviting presence in west London.

Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Kane, but it seems the 29-year-old would prefer a move in the Premier League as he continues to hunt down Alan Shearer's 260-goal record. Kane currently has 207, while the first senior trophy of his career would also certainly be welcomed.

Kane and Pochettino enjoyed five years together at Tottenham together between 2014 and 2019, finishing in the Champions League places on multiple occasions and even reaching the final of Europe's Premier competition in 2019.

Tottenham's system during that period could be replicated at Chelsea, which could help the striker hit even more strikes across all competitions as a result.

The pair could be reunited at Chelsea next season, too, as Pochettino looks to turn things around at Stamford Bridge following an extremely underwhelming campaign.

While the Argentine hasn't been announced as the new Blues boss yet, it seems only a matter of time until he is. Pochettino is reportedly preferred to Vicnent Kompany and Ange Postecoglou, after former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann pulled out of the running.