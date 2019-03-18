Chelsea tell Real Madrid their price for Eden Hazard – report

The winger has long been linked with a move to the La Liga giants and cryptically said earlier this year that he had already “made a decision” on his future, with his current Blues contract set to expire in June 2020.

Belgian outlet HLN reported on Monday that the Stamford Bridge club won’t let their star player go for less than €115 million (£98.5 million), a price in line with what Juventus paid to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin from Madrid last summer.

Real Madrid are not believed to be willing to pay so much for a player with just one year left on his deal, but the Spanish club have time and the wishes of the player on their side, making a deal appear inevitable according to the report.

The 28-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Lille in the summer of 2012, has scored 13 goals in 29 Premier League games for Chelsea this season.

Earlier this month, fellow Blues Willian revealed that Hazard had never spoken about joining Madrid with any of his team-mates.

“First of all, I hope he stays with us. But in football you never know what can happen,” said the Brazilian.

