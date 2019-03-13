Eden Hazard focused on Chelsea – Willian

Eden Hazard is fully focused on Chelsea and has not spoken of a desire to join Real Madrid, according to team-mate Willian.

Blues forward Hazard, whose contract expires in the summer of 2020, has been heavily linked with a move to European champions Real following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as head coach.

The 28-year-old has previously described the Spanish club as his “dream” move and labelled former France midfielder Zidane his “idol”.

But Willian insists Belgium international Hazard is not allowing his mind to wander. The Brazilian said: “No doubt, he’s focused here.

“He’s never said something about Real Madrid or stuff like this. He just wants to continue to play for Chelsea.”

Chelsea are currently in Ukraine preparing for the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Dynamo Kiev.

While Willian insists Hazard is not distracted, he refused to rule out a potential move for the former Lille man, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012.

“First of all, I hope he stays with us. But in football you never know what can happen,” said Willian, who helped the Blues build a 3-0 aggregate lead by scoring against Dynamo last week.

“Of course, Eden is a fantastic player, one of the best players in the world. He’s my friend, one of the best players I’ve played with in my whole career.

“I just have to say I hope he stays with us. That’s it.”

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri said he was unconcerned by the speculation about Hazard and only wishes to retain players committed to the club.

“At the moment, I didn’t speak with Eden about Zidane so I don’t know,” said the Italian.

“I am not worried because you know very well my opinion – I want in my team only the players who want to play for Chelsea, so I cannot be worried.”