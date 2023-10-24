Chelsea want versatile £39m star to add more quality to squad: report

Chelsea, never a club shy in the transfer market, are already looking ahead to their next new signing.

Despite bringing a host of new talent to west London in the summer, Chelsea aren't satisfied with the makeup of their squad and have already identified which positions need to be improved if they are to challenge for trophies and reach the Champions League next term.

Mauricio Pochettino has settled into life at Stamford Bridge well since his summer arrival, and the club's hierarchy are set to repay the Argentine's decent start with some new arrivals. Enquiries have already been made, as the Blues look to tie up their business early.

Injury issues at Chelsea will see them delve into the transfer market (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Inter Milan left-sided player Federico Dimarco, who has impressed for the Serie A outfit this season.

Generally utilised at left wing-back, Dimarco is just as capable at playing on the left of a three-man defence, as a normal left-back or even as a left midfielder. Valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, Chelsea would need to pay a substantial fee for the Italian - not that they're strangers to such significant activity in the transfer market.

Dimarco has already recorded a goal and three assists in Serie A this season, and helped Inter reach the Champions League final last season. He has also managed to cement his place in the Italy squad ahead of potentially reaching Euro 2024 next summer, too.

Dimarco is on the radar of Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the report suggests that Chelsea are interested in signing Dimarco, it also suggests that the 25-year-old is expected to sign a new contract to keep him at Inter.. With his current deal not set to expire until 2026, Chelsea will need to act fast before Dimarco is tied down to a long-term contract.

Left-back certainly seems an area of concern for Chelsea at the moment. Ben Chilwell's injury record is a concern, while Mauricio Pochettino doesn't seem to trust Marc Cucurella. Ian Maatsen is capable of playing there, but hasn't started a Premier League game yet there this season, and could be looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are reportedly seeking a £500 million loan in order to continue buying players, despite an outlay of around £1 billion over the past year.

And Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the west London club have "already started to work" on January signings.

Bringing in a striker is understood to be a priority and Napoli's Victor Osimhen is one potential target, with the Nigerian's future in Italy up in the air after he was bizarrely mocked by his own club on social media recently.